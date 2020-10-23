A grim winter ahead? Quad-Cities report 211 new COVID-19 cases in a single day

The virus is not done with us.
Health officials from both sides of the Mississippi River delivered what might be the worst COVID-19 news since the start of the pandemic in March, announcing a combined 211 new infections Friday in the Quad-Cities.
Scott County residents accounted for 133 of those new confirmed cases, as the number of infections since the start of the pandemic has now soared to 4,301. Rock Island County had the dubious distinction of passing the 4,000-infection mark Friday, as its 78 new cases pushed the county's total known infections to 4,017. The previous daily high in Rock Island County was 67 on Sept. 7.
The large increase in infections might have obscured one lonely number. Another person in Rock Island County died from causes linked to COVID-19. The 99th victim was a man in his 90s who had been hospitalized.
Watching COVID-19-related numbers rise day after day is starting to take its toll on health officials.
“We’ve never had this many cases (78) in one day, and it’s demoralizing,” said Janet Hill chief operating officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We fear Quad Citians are tuning out our messages just as the virus is surging.
“You might be done with COVID, but COVID is not done with us. We are bracing for months of being indoors, where the virus spreads more easily. If it’s this bad in October, just think how many Quad Citians will get sick and how many will die this winter.”
There are 27 people in Rock Island County hospitalized with symptoms of the novel coronavirus. Genesis Health System offered some more of the COVID-19 picture, reporting 34 patients hospitalized with symptoms in Davenport and another six in Silvis. In Region 5, which includes Scott, Clinton and Muscatine counties, there are 105 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the Iowa coronavirus tracking site, including 37 in intensive care and 13 on ventilators.
Hospitalizations across Illinois are on the rise. As late Thursday, 2,498 people were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 511 patients were in the ICU and 197 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
In Iowa, the numbers are also going up, statewide 536 people are hospitalized, with 134 in intensive care and 49 on ventilators.
LONG-TERM CARE OUTBREAKS STILL A CONCERN
In Rock Island and throughout Illinois long-term care facilities have been hit hard by the virus. The Illinois Department of Public Health updated the status of the long-term care facilities Friday.
Of the 16 long-term care facilities located in Rock Island County, five have active cases. Aspen Recovery has recorded 50 COVID-19 infections and nine virus-linked deaths since the start of the pandemic. Centennial Care Center has confirmed 111 cases and 16 deaths, while Friendship Manor has confirmed 10 cases. Hope Creek has recorded 22 cases and one death, while Overlook Village has confirmed three cases.
The 11 facilities with no current active cases include: St. Anthony's Continue Care, where 89 cases and 15 deaths were confirmed; Generations of Rock Island, where there were 54 cases and 15 deaths; and Heartland Healthcare Center of Moline, where 48 cases and nine deaths were confirmed.
In Scott County, only active outbreaks are reported. There are two: Riverview Manor Health Care has 53 cases and Davenport Lutheran Home has 43. Of those 78 cases, nine have recovered.
Rock Island County's climbing numbers earned it another unwanted distinction — it was one of 51 counties in Illinois placed on the warning level. That means two or more of the state's COVID-19 risk factors increased in each of those counties.
There are 102 counties in Illinois.
The Henry and Stark County Health Department confirmed 831 cases in Henry County since the start of the pandemic and another 83 confirmed in Stark County.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,874 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the state, including 31 additional deaths. The state has counted 364,033 cases, including 9,418 deaths, since the start of the pandemic.
Scott County's death toll remained at 37, but Iowa's number continue to rise. Health officials from the state reported 1,732 new cases, bring the total to 112,898 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. A total of 1,620 deaths in Iowa have been linked to the virus.
