A grim winter ahead? Quad-Cities report 211 new COVID-19 cases in a single day

The virus is not done with us.

Health officials from both sides of the Mississippi River delivered what might be the worst COVID-19 news since the start of the pandemic in March, announcing a combined 211 new infections Friday in the Quad-Cities.

Scott County residents accounted for 133 of those new confirmed cases, as the number of infections since the start of the pandemic has now soared to 4,301. Rock Island County had the dubious distinction of passing the 4,000-infection mark Friday, as its 78 new cases pushed the county's total known infections to 4,017. The previous daily high in Rock Island County was 67 on Sept. 7.

The large increase in infections might have obscured one lonely number. Another person in Rock Island County died from causes linked to COVID-19. The 99th victim was a man in his 90s who had been hospitalized.

Watching COVID-19-related numbers rise day after day is starting to take its toll on health officials.

“We’ve never had this many cases (78) in one day, and it’s demoralizing,” said Janet Hill chief operating officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We fear Quad Citians are tuning out our messages just as the virus is surging.