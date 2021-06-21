A 'miserable mess': East Moline overspends to stop spree of water main breaks

“You can’t get it or if you can get it, it costs a fortune,” Kammler said.

The city council approved an additional $33,000 for the company to use concrete instead of asphalt to reconstruct the roadway once the water main pipes are replaced. Kammler told council members the concrete could last as long as 50 years, whereas the asphalt could last 20-25 years before needing to be replaced.

“For an additional $33,000, we recommend the concrete,” Maxeiner said.

The project would likely be completed by Thanksgiving, Kammler told members of the council.

The Valley Construction Co. bid is about $25,000 less than the East Moline city engineer’s revised estimate of $787,554.50, and was the lowest bid among five construction companies vying for the city project.

Another East Moline project earlier this year, a development on Grand Illinois Trail, also came in well above budgeted costs because of expensive construction materials.

The $3.62 million project was $516,533.48 over budgeted costs. According to an email from Kammler to city council members and city staff, $413,227 was made up from funds from the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program. The cities of East Moline and Silvis split the remaining costs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.