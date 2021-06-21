A 'miserable mess': East Moline overspends to stop spree of water main breaks

East Moline is planning road improvements at 1st and 2nd street courts for more than $250,000 over budget because of high construction material prices nationwide. The East Moline City Council on Monday approved unanimously a bid for $762,338.25 to Valley Construction Co. for the project.
Despite the added costs, City Administrator Doug Maxeiner said the city needs to move quickly to stop continuing water main breaks in the area.
“We are chasing water main breaks all over this city,” Maxeiner told the city council. “We’re seeing multiple water main breaks in a week and that takes away from other duties.”
Alderperson Larry Topert said because of the pipe breaks, the area was gravelly and a “miserable mess.”
The original budget for the project was roughly half a million dollars, said East Moline Director of Engineering Tim Kammler. That estimate for the project had to increase “significantly” because of higher prices of construction materials.
Kammler said recently steel and pipe materials, such as PVC, iron, and copper, have been hard to come by, which raised the cost estimate for the 1st and 2nd street courts project. Nationwide steel prices have reached uncommon highs and inventory lows.
“You can’t get it or if you can get it, it costs a fortune,” Kammler said.
The city council approved an additional $33,000 for the company to use concrete instead of asphalt to reconstruct the roadway once the water main pipes are replaced. Kammler told council members the concrete could last as long as 50 years, whereas the asphalt could last 20-25 years before needing to be replaced.
“For an additional $33,000, we recommend the concrete,” Maxeiner said.
The project would likely be completed by Thanksgiving, Kammler told members of the council.
The Valley Construction Co. bid is about $25,000 less than the East Moline city engineer’s revised estimate of $787,554.50, and was the lowest bid among five construction companies vying for the city project.
Another East Moline project earlier this year, a development on Grand Illinois Trail, also came in well above budgeted costs because of expensive construction materials.
The $3.62 million project was $516,533.48 over budgeted costs. According to an email from Kammler to city council members and city staff, $413,227 was made up from funds from the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program. The cities of East Moline and Silvis split the remaining costs.