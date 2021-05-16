A new hope: Kids line up for COVID-19 vaccine

Daphne Brown is a 14-year-old with blue hair who knows the obligations of responsibility, has a sense of community and harbors one personal wish.

"I decided to get the COVID-19 vaccine today because I want to help keep people safe," Daphne said Friday, just a few moments after receiving the first dose of Pfizer vaccine. "I think that's important for a lot of reasons."

Just this week the FDA and the CDC signed off on administering the two-dose Pfizer vaccine to teens between the ages of 12 and 15. The Camden Centre COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Milan started jabbing the arms of young people at 8 a.m. Friday.

The Camden clinic will be open to teenagers every Friday and Saturday.

"We are very happy to be able to vaccinate this age group," Rock Island County Health Department COO Janet Hill said Friday. "Every person vaccinated puts us one step closer to ending all of this. And we know that the kids have given up so much during this pandemic.

"Their social lives have been disrupted. Their schooling has been disrupted, and this is one way they can get back to normal."

Deanna Brown drove her daughter from Aledo for the vaccination and said Daphne had to adjust "to so many things."