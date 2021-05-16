A new hope: Kids line up for COVID-19 vaccine

Daphne Brown is a 14-year-old with blue hair who knows the obligations of responsibility, has a sense of community and harbors one personal wish.
"I decided to get the COVID-19 vaccine today because I want to help keep people safe," Daphne said Friday, just a few moments after receiving the first dose of Pfizer vaccine. "I think that's important for a lot of reasons."
Just this week the FDA and the CDC signed off on administering the two-dose Pfizer vaccine to teens between the ages of 12 and 15. The Camden Centre COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Milan started jabbing the arms of young people at 8 a.m. Friday.
The Camden clinic will be open to teenagers every Friday and Saturday.
"We are very happy to be able to vaccinate this age group," Rock Island County Health Department COO Janet Hill said Friday. "Every person vaccinated puts us one step closer to ending all of this. And we know that the kids have given up so much during this pandemic.
"Their social lives have been disrupted. Their schooling has been disrupted, and this is one way they can get back to normal."
Deanna Brown drove her daughter from Aledo for the vaccination and said Daphne had to adjust "to so many things."
"It's been a long pandemic. I am my dad's caregiver; he is a bladder cancer survivor, and he lives with us," Deanna explained. "So we could take no risks with him. That meant Deanna had to home school.
"She doesn't show it, but I know all of this has been hard. It's why I get upset when people say they won't get vaccinated. This is our chance. This is our chance to put out the virus."
Earlier this week, local pediatricians Dr. Swetha Kandula of Community Health Care and Dr. Gautam Kukreja Genesis Health System explained the safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine.
The health professionals said they strongly supported the expanded vaccination efforts because of a number of factors — including the absence of any severe reactions in the test group of 1,100 kids who received the vaccine, the vaccine kept all 1,100 in the group free from COVID-19 infection and the importance of allowing kids to return to schools, social settings, play and events.
Like Deanna Brown, Megan McIntyre hit the road to get her 12-year-old son, Blake Henry, his first dose. She had another thing in common with the Brown family.
"My daughter has profound disabilities and is in a very high risk group," Megan said. "Blake has been locked down now for quite some time. He misses his friends. And he hopes people will get vaccinated and we keep people as safe as possible."
Blake said he wanted to keep his sister safe and looked forward to the day he could play with friends again.
Daphne echoed Blake.
"I have a responsibility to my family, so I did what I could to keep them safe," she said. "And I want to help keep the community safe — so all of us can do things again. I do think about the community a lot."
Daphne paused. She considered what she wanted for herself.
"I really miss sleepovers," the 14-year-old said when she spoke again. "I would just like to be able to have sleepovers again."