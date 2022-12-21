A return on hold: Turkey still refuses to recognize Sofia Funk's travel documents

Sofia Funk will not be home for Christmas.

A 4-year-old born in Izmir, Turkey and adopted by Americans Catie and Jason Funk, Sofia is unable to leave the country and come to Iowa, because the Turkish government refuses to recognize travel documents issued to her by the U.S. State Department.

Sofia's story is one of a family in limbo.

She was born to parents who were not Turkish citizens and who could not care for her. Sofia is considered a "stateless person," because Turkey does not recognize birthright citizenship. After meeting the birth parents through a chance email to Catie's blog about living in Izmir and traveling, the Funks began the adoption process immediately after Sofia's birth.

As the Quad-City Times previously reported, Catie and Jason finalized Sofia's adoption in February and planned to bring her back to the United States and relocate to Iowa in September. Because she isn't a citizen of any country — and therefore cannot be issued a passport — the U.S. State Department granted Sofia a U.S. Permanent Resident Visa, and she can travel on a document called a DS-232. She will automatically become a U.S. citizen upon her entry into the United States.

To be home for Christmas: An Iowa couple struggles to bring adopted daughter home from Turkey Catie and Jason Funk were living in Turkey when they adopted a newborn. They named her Sofia and are trying to bring her home to the United States.

The Turkish government's refusal to accept Sofia's DS-232 created a ticking clock.

Sofia's U.S. Permanent Resident Visa expires Dec. 24. If the Funks cannot leave Turkey by that deadline, they will have to start the entire Visa application over again, get another DS-232, and hope the Turkish government will finally recognize the document.

Jason said he "hasn't heard anything from the (American) Embassy (in Turkey)."

"It looks like we aren't going to make it home for the blizzard ... or Christmas," Jason wrote in a text message. "We really don't have anything to add other than how disappointed we are."

Steve Schulman is a human-rights attorney with the international law firm Akin Gump. He represents the Funks pro-bono and has led the effort to have Sofia's DS-232 recognized since just before Thanksgiving.

He said he "simply doesn't understand why the Turkish government has not explained why Sofia cannot travel." Travel on DS-232 documents is not uncommon.

"I know Jason felt like they had no chance to travel if they didn't hear from someone at the American Embassy by Tuesday," Schulman said. "I know he is very disappointed, because he feels like they have just run out of time."

The U.S. State Department is working on the case, Schulman said.

"The State Department has done everything it can do, legally. The State Department can't legally just give Sofia a passport," he said. "But I do feel the State Department didn't make this a priority soon enough and didn't push the Turkish government to let Sofia out."

Schulman is not sure if the Turkish government has an "endgame."

"What, if anything, is the goal here?" he asked. "There is no indication they want the Funks to stay in Turkey.

"If they don't like the DS-232, what do they want? This is simply a legal issue. There are no underlying issues that we can find. It's not like the Brittney Griner case. There are no prisoners to swap. The Funks are not accused of committing any crimes in Turkey, or anywhere else. There's simply no reason for Turkey to not let a little girl out."