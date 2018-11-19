A shot in the arm: Genesis Foundation provides thousands of free flu vaccinations throughout Quad-Cities

Flu-like activity began to increase in November 2017, reaching an extended period of high activity during January and February 2018 on on a national level that remained elevated through the end of March. It was one of the longest flu seasons in recent years.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the 2017-2018 influenza season was a high-severity season, with high levels of outpatient clinic and emergency department visits for influenza-like illness, high influenza-related hospitalization rates and elevated and geographically widespread influenza activity for an extended period.

The Genesis Health Services Foundation

The Genesis Health Services Foundation helps residents in eastern Iowa and western Illinois communities served by the Genesis Health System.

Within the last 10 years, the foundation has provided:

• More than $1 million in direct patient charity care through the Jane Folwell Heart of Mercy Fund

• More than $750,000 in direct grants to employees in crisis through the Bressanelli Employee Emergency Assistance Fund

• More than $1 million in nursing scholarships and continuing education grants

• Continued support of the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, following a $7 million capital campaign to build the home for end-of-life care

• Inauguration of Genesis Philanthropy to raise and grant funds for regional population health initiatives including Family Connects (home nursing visits for new mothers) and a program to reduce metabolic syndrome.