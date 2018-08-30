The American Association of University Women will present award-winning author Mary Helen Stefaniak from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, in the Koning Chapel at Ridgecrest Village, 4130 Northwest Blvd., Davenport.
She will talk about “Combining History, Imagination and Truth: Writing the Well-Researched Novel” The event will be preceded by a business meeting at 1:30 p.m.
At 3 p.m., Stefaniak will hold another discussion for those who have read her book “The Cailiffs of Baghdad, Georgia.”
The question-and-answer session will separate imagination and history in the book, which connects segregated Georgia in 1938 to Bilali Mahomet, a Muslim slave on Sapelo Island a century before.
For more information, contact Elaine Kresse, 563-391-3455, or go to the author’s web page http://maryhelenstefaniak.com or https://davenportbettendorf-ia.aauw.net.
