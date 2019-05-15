After the rescheduled touring Broadway musicals "Kinky Boots" (June 19) and “Chicago” (this fall) kick up their heels at the Adler Theatre, the next 2019-20 Broadway at the Adler season includes “Christmas Wonderland Holiday Spectacular,” “Bandstand,” “An American In Paris,” “Waitress,” “The Color Purple” and “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.”
In addition to the subscription series, there will be special add-on performance of “Jersey Boys,” on Jan. 14, 2020, with seats ranging from $37.50 to $75. The smash hit had an eight-show run at the Adler in April 2015.
This season's schedule features the following 7:30 p.m. shows:
- “Christmas Wonderland Holiday Spectacular,” Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.
- “Bandstand,” Monday, Dec. 16, 2019.
- “An American in Paris,” Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
- “Waitress,” Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
- “The Color Purple,” Monday, April 6, 2020.
- “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” Monday, April 20, 2020.
Offered this year is a Six-Show Subscription Series, ranging from $240 to $415, depending on seating choice. A five-show series is also available, which excludes the Christmas show, ranging from $195 to $350. Subscription and group ticket sales are available now.
The long-running group Mannheim Steamroller will perform at the Adler, 136 E. 3rd St., on Thursday, Nov. 14, celebrating the 35th anniversary of their annual Christmas tours. Tickets ($65, $75, $88) will go on sale July 26 at the Adler box office or at Ticketmaster.com.
“I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984, followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work,” Chip Davis, 71-year-old group founder, said in a tour release. “Now, 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year.”
Davis founded his own record label, American Gramaphone, which became one of the industry’s largest independent labels. The Grammy-winning Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 40 million albums, 29 million in the Christmas genre.
This year’s show will feature the original classic Christmas hits from the first Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting. Davis, long based in Omaha, Neb., is the top-selling Christmas artist of all time with Elvis coming in second, with 17 million holiday records sold.
For more info on Adler shows, visit AdlerTheatre.com, or call 563-326-8522.