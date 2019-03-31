Everyone needs to learn English. But not everyone may need to learn Shakespeare.
That's the thinking of two directors at the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency (AEA) who developed a way to help students become "co-designers" of their education. The goal is to empower students to learn the skills they need to succeed academically and in their professions.
David Ford is the director of post-secondary readiness and equity partnerships, while Andrea Stewart is director of The Center (Collaboratively Building Iowa's Learner-Centered Future) and a consultant for TLC (teacher leadership and compensation) and student engagement.
They want students engaged in their own futures, an approach known as student-centered or learner-centered education.
“High schools have largely been tasked with getting kids to graduate from high school,” Ford said.
The group is focused on improving post-secondary readiness and closing attainment gaps that exist for traditionally under-represented populations in higher education, including first-generation college students, students from low- socioeconomic households, minorities and students with disabilities. AEA PREP is part of Iowa's statewide Area Education Agency.
High schools "have been less attentive to how successful students will be when they’re 26," Ford said.
Iowa high schools are great at ensuring that students graduate: The graduation rate in Iowa was 91.2 percent in 2017, Ford said: “That’s the highest in the nation. And it has been for at least seven years.”
But data-based evidence supports a model that the pair recommends to serve all students, Stewart said. “It’s more about getting the kids on the right path for them.”
“We need to help them develop an intention and nurture that,” Ford said.
In this model, students “co-design” their futures, Stewart said. For instance, apprenticeship programs are successful because students know they are directly connected to their future success.
Research shows that students engaged in learning have better attendance and fewer behavior problems, Ford said.
“They see the value in their own future,” he said.
Within the last year or so, Stewart and Ford have presented this concept, in some fashion, to virtually every school district in the AEA’s province.
Regardless of the student’s future plans, English standards still will include reading, speaking, listening, language and writing.
But success doesn't look the same for all students, Ford said. And now, students all get tracked through the same classes.
“Students have traditionally gone through and read Shakespeare, but not an HVAC installation manual,” Ford said.
Universal constants, like problem solving, critical thinking, that all students need to understand, will remain, Stewart said. “It’s not just a skilled-trades issue,” she said. “It’s about getting them into a field they’re passionate about and can persist in.
“We’re bringing the learning horizon close to them.”
In this kind of learning, students will consider “What do I do with this information in the world of work?” For example, a water chemist and a cosmetologist both use chemistry. “It’s not all just the chemistry in the periodic table,” Ford said.
He added that the concept is not the same as tracking, which is “something that’s done to a kid,” Ford said. “This way, students follow pathways of their own choosing. The learner’s identifying something that matters to them.”
“We have tried to bridge the gap between K-12 learning and success in life and work,” Ford said.
Stewart said there are many approaches to the idea, which can be initiated at the district level or by a teacher in a classroom.
For example, in a biology class, a teacher might collaborate with students on what a project will look like, with the teacher maintaining the rigor of, say, four concepts that should be learned. “The end project of a demonstration is the learners, not the teachers,” Stewart said.
The key, she said, is “rigor, relevance and relationships,” starting with the relationships first.