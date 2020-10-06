 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
After second COVID-19-related death this week Q-C death toll rises to 116

After second COVID-19-related death this week Q-C death toll rises to 116

{{featured_button_text}}

The slow and steady drum beat of COVID-19-related death continued Tuesday.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported a woman in her 90s who had been living in a long-term care facility was the latest victim of the virus. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County is now 87.

The death toll in Scott County remained at 29.

Nita Ludwig, public health administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department, reported 22 new COVID-19 cases, bringing Rock Island County's total number to 3,320. There are 22 patients who are hospitalized in the county.

A COVID-19-related death was reported in Henry County. Officials said a woman in her 70s who earlier tested positive for the virus is the sixth person to die in the county after testing positive for the virus.

The Henry and Stark County Health Department also announced a total of 714 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Henry County on Tuesday, as well as 57 confirmed cases in Stark County.

Illinois officials reported 1,617 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday, putting the state's total at 305,011. A total of 8,836 are linked to the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Scott County health officials said 16 new infections were confirmed Tuesday, putting the county total at 3,328. Iowa announced 569 new cases, putting the state's COVID-19 total at 93,549. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,400 deaths have been linked to the virus.

The health departments from Scott and Rock Island offered some guidance for Halloween festivities, stressing there are no zero-risk activities outside the shared households.

Suggested activities include online parties and costume contests, car parades, truck trick-or-treating and other drive-thru events where participants stay in their vehicles.

If people attend public or indoor events, officials stressed the need for individuals to cover their mouth and nose, try to maintain at least 6 feet of social distance and to frequently wash hands.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
As September ends, Scott County's COVID-19 cases were up 400% since business restrictions ended in late May.
Local News

As September ends, Scott County's COVID-19 cases were up 400% since business restrictions ended in late May.

  • Updated

 The week began with a total of 110 deaths but ended with 114 between the two counties. Meanwhile, Moline High School had to close down in-person classes for two weeks because of COVID-19 outbreaks there Monday while North Scott High School returned after doing online learning strictly for one week because of COVID-19 spread in the school.

Also, Scott County Medical Examiner Dr. Louis Katz issued a harsh statement at Thursday's press briefing  hosted by the two county health departments."Considering that Iowa has the fourth-highest rate of transmission in the country, I don't think we can be happy with our success to date."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News