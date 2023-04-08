Baking offers Laura McSparin peace.

Peace is what she needs after high winds during Tuesday's storm tore through her 34th Avenue neighborhood in Rock Island. Laura and her husband, Kevin, lost two garages filled with woodworking tools and home-renovation supplies. From her debris-filled backyard she can see the extensive damage done to her neighbors' homes on 33rd Avenue.

But Laura has something special planned for Easter Sunday. She's going to share her peace after spending time in her kitchen. It's her way of saying thanks.

"Tomorrow, I'm going to bake creme cheese danish for Sunday's fundraiser at First Evangelical Free Church of Moline," she said. "And then we will attend the breakfast Sunday morning at the church and then we will go to the service."

Laura paused and started to cry.

"I have a lot to be thankful for," she said. "The people from our church, the neighbors, and especially our friends and family, so many people have reached out to us.

"We are thankful for that and we are thankful no one was hurt. That storm did a lot of damage. But Kevin and I are just so thankful it didn't injure or kill anyone."

Lareh Htoo was in her house on 33rd Avenue when the brunt of Tuesday's storm hit the neighborhood. She said she heard the roar of the winds and huddled in her basement.

"I was scared," said Lareh, who moved to the United States with her husband Che five years ago. "I was calling family, yelling at everyone to get in their basements, get to a safe place.

"I never saw anything like what happened Tuesday."

Lareh said Sunday will be "special."

"We celebrate Easter, but this one will be important," she said. "We lost the garage and our back door and some windows. It is bad, but our neighbors had it much worse. My husband and I are thankful they are OK."

Lareh pointed to the house next to hers, where Dave and Patty Kraft lost most of the roof of their house. After the storm, Dave said he wasn't sure if the house could be repaired, or how long the process might take.

"I feel very bad for the people (the Krafts)," Lareh said. "I hope they can get it fixed. I hope they can get their home back and live here again."

Back on 34th Avenue, Laura counted some of the blessings that came after the storm.

"Kevin has talked about what a great job the crews from MidAmerican Energy are doing," she said. "The crew here was from Mount Pleasant, Iowa, and they were just great. They got the poles replaced and the power lines replaced and we had power by 3:30 p.m. (Thursday)."

Laura said the crews did more than replace what the storm destroyed.

"This is a very eclectic neighborhood," she said. "We have neighbors who speak little English. And we have neighbors who speak no English. The crews have worked really hard with people to help them understand what is going on and the things they are going to have to do, the issues that they are dealing with."

Laura paused again and sobbed quietly.

"This has been so hard on people," she said. "You look at what happened, that storm picked up those garages and dropped them into our neighbors backyards. And I look over at the Kraft's home and all the damage, and I just feel terrible for them."

Laura shook her head as she looked over the neighborhood.

"I'm looking forward to tomorrow (Saturday)," she said. "The kitchen is a good place for me to be, doing something small to help the kids in our church raise funds.

"It's going to take weeks — maybe longer — for people to get back from this. I'm lucky to have my kitchen and I'm lucky to have electricity. So I'm going to bake. And on Easter I'm going to say thank you to a lot of people."