Davenport aldermen on Friday introduced a proposed rule change that would remove administrative oversight from the city’s civil rights commission and place that power with elected officials.
The proposed ordinance would create the Davenport Human and Civil Rights Agency, which would be overseen by three aldermen, and establish the commission as a volunteer advisory board with narrower responsibilities.
The commission, a seven-member panel of Davenport residents, currently makes decisions regarding the employment terms of the city’s civil rights director and a few other office workers. The office, which reviews complaints dealing with violations of state and federal civil rights laws, has an annual budget of about $562,000 that comes from local, state and federal sources.
Commissioners are picked by the mayor and confirmed by the city council. In a letter addressed to commissioners, Mayor Frank Klipsch said the proposed changes are intended to “improve administrative oversight of the personnel, operations and budget of the agency” and help “the restructuring of the commission for potential regional collaboration.”
“For citizens, the complaint process will not look any different than it does today,” Klipsch wrote, adding he “intend(s) to nominate each of you who are interested in serving on the volunteer board.”
None of the seven commissioners immediately responded to a request for comment.
Reached by phone late Friday, Civil Rights Director Latrice Lacey said she was unaware of the proposed changes to the civil rights commission. She said she wanted a chance to review the proposal before providing comment.