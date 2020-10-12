Aledo OKs revitalization loan for former Gun Report building

The former Gun Report building in Aledo’s downtown, 110 South College Avenue, was recently purchased by Louis Powell. His request for $150,000 from the city through the Downtown Revitalization Program Loan Agreement was approved Oct. 5. The work will be completed in three phases — the city agreed to $50,000 per phase. The total costs for the work are projected to be $650,000. Work includes roof replacement, windows, masonry repairs, electrical upgrades, HVAC, plumbing, and fire suppression/sprinkler.

Mayor Chris Hagloch said the first floor will be retail, second floor apartments, and the third floor will stay open, per a conversation with Powell.

Second floor apartments could be a short-term vacation rental opportunity, according to supporting documents provided by the city.

Powell plans to have the entire project completed in 12 months, prior to Rhubarb Festival next year. Hagloch said he would also like to work with the city on the South Wall of the building to revitalize the “Welcome to Aledo” signage to correlate with the branding the city is working on.