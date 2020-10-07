All-time high hospitalized in RICO with COVID-19 symptoms

Another troubling COVID-19 statistic continued to climb Wednesday in the Quad-Cities.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported there were 27 people hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms — an increase of of five in just 24 hours. The total eclipsed the previous all-time high of 25, a mark set April 23 and again May 3.
Late last week, Rock Island County COO Janet Hill and Public Health Administrator Nita Ludwig expressed concern over the county's escalating hospitalizations because of COVID-19, citing the drain it could pose on local health systems as seasonal flu begins to spread throughout the Q-C and the rest of the country.
Rock Island health officials reported 24 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the county's total number to 3,344. The number of deaths from the virus stands at 87.
Scott County continued to see rising cases of COVID-19, as Iowa officials confirmed 40 more Thursday, pushing the county's total to 3,378. The death toll remained at 29.
Health officials from the Henry & Stark County Health Department reported some comprehensive COVID-19 statistics Wednesday, stating total infections had reached 714 in Henry County and 57 in Stark County.
Of the 771 total cases, 63 remain symptomatic at home, while three people are hospitalized. A total of 34 people are considered asymptomatic, and symptoms have resolved in 219 people. Because of widespread unwillingness to respond for contact-tracing requests, 444 of the 771 cases are unknown.
A total of eight people have died in the two counties.
Across Illinois, health officials reported 2,630 new cases Wednesday. The state's total of positive cases is now 307,641, and the virus is linked to 8,878 deaths.
Iowa health officials confirmed 980 new COVID-19 cases across the state, raising the total to 94,529. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,414 deaths have been linked to complications of the virus.
