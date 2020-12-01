Alleged burglary leads to pair of Davenport teenagers charged with multiple felonies

The arrest of two teenagers Monday led felony gun, robbery and burglary charges — and Davenport police think one of the teens was involved in a pair of robberies last week.
Malachi Howard, 17, and Austin Hanson Gales, 18, are accused of first-degree charges of robbery, burglary, as well as being felons in possession of firearms after Davenport police responded to an emergency call at 2:33 p.m. Monday.
Police said Howard and Gales forced their way into the residence at 521 E. 15th St., where Gales approached a juvenile male victim and pointed a handgun at him, demanding he empty his pockets.
According to police, Howard and Gales forced the victim into a closet and proceeded to take items from within the residence before fleeing on foot. Both teenagers were seen leaving the residence by the victim's mother.
According to arrest affidavits, Howard and Gales were apprehended by officers in the area of the incident found in possession of property which had been taken from the victim's residence. The police said a stolen handgun was found in the path the Howard and Gales fled.
The victim and his mother identified Howard and Gales via show-up, which was conducted at the location they were apprehended.
Davenport police tied Howard to a pair of robberies committed last week.
According to affidavits, officers from the Davenport police responded at 6:07 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27 to a call for a robbery at 829 W. 14th St. committed 37 minutes before the call.
According to the police, the victim said Howard approached the victim while driving a vehicle. The victim said Howard got out of the driver's side of the vehicle, pointed a handgun at the victim, and demanded money and key's to the victim's vehicle.
The victim said Howard took roughly $90 in cash, but was not able to get the victim's keys to the vehicle.
Davenport police said Howard wasn't done after the alleged 14th Street robbery. At 8:33 a.m., Friday responded to a robbery call at 5624 Quercus Lane. The victim claimed the robbery happened at roughly 6 a.m. - 30 minutes before the alleged 14th Street robbery.
Police said Howard and an unnamed accomplice arrived in a vehicle and approached the victim who was standing outside of the residence. The defendant produced a firearm, pointed it at the victim, and demanded his wallet.
After the defendant was told the victim did not have his wallet, he ordered the victim into the residence. Once in the residence, Howard took a purse, belonging to a second victim, and the cell phones of both victims. Howard and the unnamed accomplice fled the scene in the vehicle they arrived in.
Both victims from the Friday, Nov. 27 incidents identified Howard through a photo lineup consisting of the Howard and five subjects of similar appearance. Both victims also identified Howard as being in possession of a firearm during the incidents.
Howard has several felony-level convictions, the most recent occurring Nov. 7, 2018 in Scott County. Those offenses prevent him from legally possessing a firearm.
