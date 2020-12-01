Alleged burglary leads to pair of Davenport teenagers charged with multiple felonies

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to affidavits, officers from the Davenport police responded at 6:07 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27 to a call for a robbery at 829 W. 14th St. committed 37 minutes before the call.

According to the police, the victim said Howard approached the victim while driving a vehicle. The victim said Howard got out of the driver's side of the vehicle, pointed a handgun at the victim, and demanded money and key's to the victim's vehicle.

The victim said Howard took roughly $90 in cash, but was not able to get the victim's keys to the vehicle.

Davenport police said Howard wasn't done after the alleged 14th Street robbery. At 8:33 a.m., Friday responded to a robbery call at 5624 Quercus Lane. The victim claimed the robbery happened at roughly 6 a.m. - 30 minutes before the alleged 14th Street robbery.

Police said Howard and an unnamed accomplice arrived in a vehicle and approached the victim who was standing outside of the residence. The defendant produced a firearm, pointed it at the victim, and demanded his wallet.