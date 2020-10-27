Alleged Chuck E. Cheese shooter charged with first-degree murder, held on $1M bond

The Davenport woman accused of shooting and killing Eloise Chairs made her first appearance Tuesday in Scott County Court.

Treshonda M. Pollion is charged with first-degree murder. Her bond was set at $1 million and Seventh District Associate Judge Cheryl Traum assigned a public defender to represent her. Pollion's preliminary hearing is slated for 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6.

The charge carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

Davenport Police arrested Pollion Monday in connection with Sunday's shooting inside the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant. According to court documents, Pollion's shooting of Chairs was a "premeditated" act.

Davenport police were called to the scene at 7:38 p.m. and the restaurant was full of families and children. The incident was captured by the restaurant's surveillance video.

The court documents do not detail what investigators believe led to the shooting and do not provide any witness accounts of the killing.

Pollion fled the scene and was later arrested in Rock Island. She was held in Rock Island County jail until Monday afternoon, when she was extradited to Scott County. She was booked into Scott County jail just after 3 p.m. Monday with no bond.