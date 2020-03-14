You are the owner of this article.
Alleman hires former Moline coach Steve Ford as girls basketball coach
Alleman hires former Moline coach Steve Ford as girls basketball coach

Alleman High School has hired former Moline girls' head basketball coach Steve Ford as its girls basketball coach.

Ford replaces Megan Delp, arguably the greatest female player in school history. Delp resigned recently after posting a four-year mark of 37-77, including 3-41 in the Western Big 6.

During his time with Moline, Ford compiled a 359-177 record, won six Western Big 6 titles, 10 regional championships, two sectional championships, one super sectional title and made one trip to the state finals.

In an email to Alleman parents, principal Sara Stroud wrote: 

"Steve is a coach that loves the game, has a vision, values relationships, is highly competitive and sets the bar high for his players. He focuses on player development, evaluation of players and has experience in building a program through collaboration, effective communication and goal setting.''

Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com

