American Water lifts boil order for West Davenport and Blue Grass

Iowa American Water announced Wednesday morning it lifted a precautionary boil advisory for all customers located in the affected areas of West Davenport and Blue Grass.

The boil order was issued because of two large water main breaks Saturday morning.

Water quality tests have confirmed the water continues to meet all U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Safe Drinking Water Act and Iowa Department of Natural Resources regulations, according to an American Water news release.

During the boil water advisory, Iowa American Water said it performed a series of tests as required by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to determine if the water met regulatory drinking water standards. Multiple samples were taken throughout the impacted area, and water quality tests confirmed the water continues to meet all federal and state requirements.

American Water said impacted customers are slated to receive a phone call, email or text message based on their contact information the company has on file.

Customers in the impacted area who did not receive an alert notification can sign up online to receive future alerts from the company at https://login.amwater.com/, so they do not miss messages from the company, or they can call 866-641-2108.