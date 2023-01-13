Annual Eagle Festival to take flight in LeClaire next weekend

An inaugural Eagle Festival will take flight in LeClaire Jan. 21 and 22.

LeClaire Tourism Manager Cindy Bruhn said chatter about doing a large event had been ongoing for some time. Over the years, there have been smaller events that included local photographers offering tips for picture taking, and they were well-attended.

Once COVID hit, plans came to a halt. But Bruhn was not ready to give up. After applying for and receiving a Travel Iowa grant, LeClaire moved forward with the plans.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for both nature enthusiasts and those who have never seen these incredible animals in the wild, as well as the scenic vistas they call home," Bruhn said. "It's just taken off. A lot of people wanted to sponsor, and we are really excited about it."

Eagles are typically most active in LeClaire from December to March. The two-day event will feature entertainment like ice sculptor Rob Storm who will carve at local businesses from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and eagle presentations at the Celebration Center from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday.

Bruhn said the goal was to show that there were things going on in LeClaire in the winter, and they wanted to ensure people knew about it. So far, the weather has been mild for eagle watching, but it's expected to be colder next weekend, Bruhn said.

"We are excited about getting people out and discovering everything that's in LeClaire and that they can have fun in the wintertime," she said.

A full list of events includes:

Saturday, Jan. 21

1-4 p.m.: Three ice sculptures in the form of an eagle, a heron, and a fish will be carved by Rob Storm on the patio at Mississippi River Distilling Company. The sculptures will be carved at one location, and once they are complete, the sculptures will be lit up and moved around to various locations for viewing.

Eagle watching along the Mississippi River.

Sunday, Jan. 22

Events will be held at the Celebration Center, 229 N. Cody Road in LeClaire.

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Rob Storm will carve three more ice sculptures in the form of an eagle, a heron and a fish on the patio at Wide River Winery Tasting Room. The sculptures will be carved at one location, and once they are complete, they will be lit up and moved around to various locations for viewing.

11 a.m.: Internationally acclaimed author and storyteller Brian “Fox” Ellis will present a story about bald eagles, bringing along a spotting scope and books for sale.

Noon and 2 p.m.: The St. Louis-based World Bird Sanctuary will host two presentations with three live eagles. The World Bird Sanctuary has treated more than 21,000 injured birds and has helped organize conservation efforts on four continents.

1 p.m.: Photographer Ty Smedes will host a slide presentation and lecture offering an often-unseen look at the lives of Iowa’s bald eagle population, from fishing to building nests and much more. Find out how researchers track eagles’ movements and where the eagles come from. Second editions of Smedes’ book, “The Return of Iowa’s Bald Eagles,” will be available for sale and can be signed by the author.

3 p.m.: Representatives from Living Lands & Waters will talk about the importance of the protection and preservation of the environment along the Mississippi River and how humans can help create a more hospitable habitat for bald eagles and other migratory birds.