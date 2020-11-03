Another four Q-C residents die of COVID-19-related causes

For the second time in as many days, Quad-Cities health officials reported four COVID-19-related deaths.
A total of 154 Q-C deaths have been linked to the virus since the start of the pandemic in March. Election Day also marked 139 total new infections between Scott and Rock Island counties, giving the area 10,212 infections since March.
Scott County health officials confirmed three deaths Tuesday — giving the county six in the past two days. The county's death toll rose to 49 as 63 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed. There have been 5,379 positive cases in Scott County since testing started.
Iowa's numbers are just as stark. State health officials confirmed 1,372 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday, raising the total to 133,478 positive cases since the start of the pandemic. A total of 1,762 deaths have been linked to the virus.
Iowa's positivity numbers are the second highest in the nation. The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in the county has risen over the past two weeks from 25.5% on Oct. 19 to 37.4% on Nov. 2. Only South Dakota has a higher average rate, at 50.6%.
The 730 people being treated Tuesday at Iowa hospitals for coronavirus infections also was a record. State health officials also reported 84 long-term care facilities with outbreaks.
Death dominates the COVID-19 headlines in Rock Island and throughout Illinois. The Rock Island County Health Department reported another death from COVID-19 — a woman in her 70s who had been hospitalized. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus is now 105.
“We are disheartened to report another death from COVID-19, our 105th since the pandemic began,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We offer our sympathies to her family and friends.”
In addition, the Rock Island County Health Department reported 76 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 4,833. Currently, 37 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County.
Jerry Nowicki of Capitol News Illinois reported Tuesday that the Illinois Department of Public Health announced another 68 COVID-19-related deaths, the highest one-day total since June 17 as hospitalizations once again pushed second-wave highs.
Illinois also reported 6,516 new cases of COVID-19 among 82,435 test results reported Tuesday, making for a one-day positivity rate of 7.9% which drove the seven-day rolling average case positivity rate to 8.2%.
As of Monday evening, Illinois hospitals reported 3,594 beds were in use by COVID-19 patients statewide, an increase of 223 from the day before and the highest amount in use since May 28.
Of those patients, 755 were in intensive care beds, which was an increase of 33 from the day before, the highest since June 5. There were 326 ventilators in use by COVID-19 patients, an increase of 28 from the day before and the highest one-day total since June 16.
Thus far in Illinois, the COVID-19 death toll stands at 9,878, with 430,018 confirmed cases among more than 7.9 million test results reported since the pandemic began.
