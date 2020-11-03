Another four Q-C residents die of COVID-19-related causes

For the second time in as many days, Quad-Cities health officials reported four COVID-19-related deaths.

A total of 154 Q-C deaths have been linked to the virus since the start of the pandemic in March. Election Day also marked 139 total new infections between Scott and Rock Island Counties, giving the area 10,212 infections since March.

Scott County health officials confirmed three deaths Tuesday — giving the county six in the last two days. The county's death toll rose to 49 as 63 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed. There have been 5,379 positive cases in Scott County since testing started.

Iowa's numbers are just as stark. State health officials confirmed 1,372 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday, raising the total 133,478 positive cases since the start of the pandemic. A total of 1,762 deaths have been linked to the virus.

Iowa's positivity numbers are grim. The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in the county has risen over the past two weeks from 25.5% on Oct. 19 to 37.4% on Nov. 2. Only South Dakota has a higher average rate, at 50.6%.

The 730 people being treated Tuesday at Iowa hospitals for coronavirus infections also was a record. State health officials also reported 84 long-term care facilities with outbreaks.

