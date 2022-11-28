Another November temperature roller coaster ride starts Tuesday

Don't be surprised when Tuesday's temperatures touch 60 degrees — or when they fall back into the high 20-degree range Wednesday.

That's all part of what Peter Speck called "the roller coaster ride of late fall." A meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Davenport office, Speck said Tuesday's high temperatures will get to 58 or 59 degrees.

"We might even get to 60 degrees," Speck said. "At this time of year, the normal temperatures usually fall between 43 to 44 degrees, but the jet stream is still moving around quite a bit, so temperature swings are pretty normal for this time of year."

The record high in Davenport was 69 degrees, recorded in 1998.

Most of the rain moving through parts of the Midwest will stay to the northeast of the Quad-Cities, Speck said. But there is a chance for scattered rain during the day Tuesday.

After getting close to 20 degrees above normal Tuesday, Wednesday will bring below-normal highs of just 31 or 32 degrees, Speck said.

"That's the cold front that will move through," Speck said. "And then the temperatures will climb back more toward normal – the mid-40s – by the weekend.

"But we are probably looking at a greater chance of precipitation over the weekend."