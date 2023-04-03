Latino leaders in the Quad-Cities and surrounding areas have a new resource for building their skills, knowledge, and abilities to succeed, lead, and maximize their impact on their community.

This fall, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Council 10 in Davenport will host the first-ever cohort of the Quad Cities Regional LIDERAMOS Leadership Development Program. Part of the LIDERAMOS National Latino Leadership Alliance framework, the program will reach across generations and sectors with a culturally centered curriculum tailored to the needs of Latino leaders in the Quad Cities region, as determined by the input of a bi-state Latino Leadership Planning Committee.

Applications are open now and due by May 31 or until the cohort is full. The first cohort will be limited to 25 participants. The program will launch in September and meet monthly through February 2024.

“When LULAC first heard about the opportunity to host this program, right away we knew it was needed,” said Mike Reyes, LULAC Council 10 administrator, who added that the program is an organic fit with LULAC’s ongoing commitment to enhancing educational opportunities in the region.

According to Joe Moralez, LULAC Council 10 parliamentarian and one of the program’s lead planners, diversity is too often lacking at the leadership level, especially when it comes to Latino representation.

“If we can provide our emerging and current leaders with instruction, tools, and resources to facilitate their success, we can add to the diversity of the Quad Cities area," he said.

Discussions around the opportunity for a Latino leadership program in the Quad-Cities began a year-and-a-half ago, according to a news release. At the table for the earliest conversations, the Community Foundation maintained a constant presence of encouragement as Latino individuals, community nonprofits, and businesses explored the need and possible solutions.

“This is one way the Community Foundation is pursuing our imperative to advance equity in the Quad-Cities,” said Sue Hafkemeyer, president and CEO. “As we look at strategic growth opportunities for our organization’s mission and our region’s future, cultivating a diverse community of leaders is a priority.”

To make the program accessible to anyone regardless of their ability to pay, scholarships will be available thanks to the RDA and other potential organizational or corporate sponsors, who are welcomed and encouraged to support this cohort and subsequent cohorts.

“Funding in partnership is powerful, and we hope others will be supportive of this program if they know we see its value,” said Matt Mendenhall, president and CEO of the RDA.

For Reyes, who has been involved with LULAC for the last three decades, the potential impact of the Quad Cities Regional LIDERAMOS Leadership Development Program is clear. The program will help current leaders advance to their next levels.

"It’s also a two-way street — we need future leaders, and they need support to be prepared for those leadership positions,” he said. “Maybe some of them don’t see themselves as leaders or think they can’t do this. Well, there’s opportunity out there. Here’s an opportunity. Take it!”