Arconic hosts more than 100 high school students for skilled trades open house

Tavion Patterson is only 15, but he is already thinking about his future.

The Pleasant Valley sophomore was one of many who arrived at Arconic in Bettendorf on Wednesday for an open house that allowed students a chance to speak with skilled laborers and have a hands-on experience. Arconic creates aluminum products for a variety of industries including aerospace, automotive and commercial transportation.

Internal Communication Specialist Marguerite Tomlin said there were 100 spots available and they all filled up quickly, prompting the company to create an overflow chart in case students canceled. The results were promising considering the state of the industry, she said.

"The biggest thing is we are obviously seeing a shortage of skilled trade workers nationally," she said. "We have many students in this area that don't know what they want to do after high school, so this is a great chance."

Trade jobs are typically high-paying and do not require a college education. This allows students to get started right away in their careers right away with little to no debt. According to Indeed, the average pay for a machinist in the Quad-Cities area is about $25 an hour. Arconic offers on-the-job training, which helps students learn even faster.

Dan Gillum took advantage of that 25 years ago. He started at Arconic 27 years ago, but two years into the production side of things, he was looking for a change. He decided to enter an apprenticeship to become a journeyman roller grinder and never looked back. It's something he wishes he knew was a possibility years ago.

"A lot of the trades are dying. The baby boomers are retiring so there's a big gap. Had I known in high school that I didn't need college, I never would have wasted two years," he said. "There's advantages to the skill trades because it's something that they will teach you, and they cannot take that way from you."

Gillum said the skills he learned at work have made him more confident in fixing things around the house. He's also used his skills to teach other people and that has helped with self-growth.

"To me, skilled trades create self confidence," he said.

Manager Damon Miller has been with the company for a year, but said it's clear the trades are hurting for skilled workers. Desk jobs have replaced the desire to do physical labor.

"It seems in the last 15-20 years the interest in hands-on trades have diminished," he said. "Some of the schools have reduced their trade programs, too."

Miller said the lack of education about these opportunities is what hurts the industry the most. There might be students out there that want these jobs, but they don't know about the opportunities available, he said. Personally, being able to attend a hands-on open house like the one Arconic held would have benefited him greatly, he said.

"If there was something like this that was trying to generate interest and let kids know that these types of jobs are out there, that would have been fantastic to have this opportunity at this age," he said.

Patterson said he was thinking about the trades because the cost of college is too high. Assumption High School senior Brayden Bieman reflected that sentiment, saying he was drawn-in with the opportunity to learn on the job instead of sitting in a classroom all day.

"The money is really good, and you get paid while you're learning," he said.

Not only are the jobs high-paying and plentiful, but to Miller, it's satisfying work. Instead of spending days on end working on the same project, trade employees are able to see results virtually the same day.

"For me, when I was on the floor … I loved doing the work and seeing the work completed at the end," he said. "I liked seeing something that was broken or in pieces was now together and fully in operation."