Area bars and restaurants react to Iowa's lifting of COVID-19 restrictions

Business as usual at LoPiez's downtown Davenport location on Third Street had a singular beat and rhythm Tuesday.
Just after 11 a.m., a rerun of "Seinfeld" played on a TV mounted to the wall, music by 20-somethings for 20-somethings provided the soundtrack, and Angel Gonzalez tossed dough for a large pizza into the air.
The rules inside LoPiez are not flexible — even after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds lifted all restrictions on bars and restaurants at midnight Sunday. Those included a partial face mask mandate and cap on the number of customers businesses like restaurants and bars could have at the same time.
Gonzalez and General Manager Broc Nelson each wore masks covering their nose and mouth. The early-bird lunch customers waiting for carry-out wore masks. The customers seated at the restaurant's tables were more than six feet apart.
In the wake of Reynolds' decision, a number of Davenport and Bettendorf restaurants decided to keep the broader CDC recommendations for indoor dining in place. Other owners and managers said they welcomed the chance to further open their business.
"I wish I could say I was surprised," Nelson said. "I feel like Reynolds has been less than efficient on how she has handled the science while she's made decisions.
"There was never any question we would continue to follow the safety guidelines — masks and social distance and trying to keep things as clean as possible — even after Reynolds dropped the requirements," Nelson said. We went to Facebook right away and let people know."
LoPiez posted messages to customers about COVID-19 mitigation rules on Facebook Monday and Tuesday. A host of other restaurants from throughout Scott County took to Facebook to say employees would remain masked and safety recommendations would be followed, including: Lunardi's Italian Restaurant, Caddy's Sports Bar & Grill, the Maid-Rite Diner on 53rd Street, Jersey Grille Sports Restaurant, HuHot Mongolian Grill, Cafe Express Deli, Breakfast at Berries, Rookies Sports Bar and Grill, The Phoenix, The Grape Life Wine Store and Lounge, Crawford Brew Works, Mac's Tavern, Me & Billy, Steel Plow Burger Company, Duck City Bistro, and Riverside Grill.
A total of 22 Scott County restaurant owners or managers declined to talk about Reynolds' decision. A number said "Everyone is tired of talking about COVID-19." A handful of others said they would "do what is best for my business and employees" but declined to offer any further information.
Diana Kelley, a restaurant owner in Eldridge, didn't back down from voicing her opinion.
Kelley said she will still wear a mask and keep six feet of distance between herself and others when shopping at the grocery store or running errands. And said she will continue to refrain from dining out to limit her exposure to the highly contagious coronavirus, for fear of spreading it among her staff and patrons.
However, those same precautions and restrictions will no longer apply to her staff or patrons at Lady Di’s Park View Inn.
“No,” Kelley said on Monday when asked if she will continue to require staff and patrons to wear masks after Reynolds lifted the state’s COVID-19 mitigation strategies.
Asked why, Kelley responded in part: “Because our customers made fun of us.”
“You just had so many people out here that they’re just over it,” she said of the pandemic. “They don’t even believe there’s, you know” a public health emergency caused by a virus that’s killed more than 5,100 Iowans, sickened hundreds of thousands more and hospitalized hundreds across the state.
Kelley added the business will continue to use disposable plastic glasses, plates and utensils and routinely deep clean and sanitize hard surfaces. But masks and social distancing will now be a matter of personal preference.
“We’re going to try to be normal, but very clean and we sanitize,” she said.
She argues the business has been successful to date at keeping the virus at bay from infecting staff or patrons by policing customers who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms, and that masks made little difference, because “people didn’t use the thing correctly.”
Kelley said she required staff to wear disposable as opposed to cloth masks. But, trying to educate staff and patrons “that once you contaminate a mask with your hands” — whether touching your face or yanking on it — that “you’re going to have to get a new mask” proved a constant source of frustration.
It's a frustration Kelley said she will no longer bother with, regardless of the heeding of countless public health experts.
“What we’ve seen and heard out here is people don’t do the mask correctly so they’re just contaminating their face worse than if they just washed their hands and get their hands away from their faces,” Kelley said, despite numerous studies that have found that masks help protect the wearers as well as those around them from the virus that causes COVID-19.
As new, more-contagious coronavirus variants circulate, doctors and public health officials have said masking practices are even more important.
Kelley, however, said she is not concerned for the health of her staff or patrons by lifting masking and other restrictions, feeling that “small farm communities” and businesses like hers with a small, established clientele are somehow insulated from the spread of the virus.
“We pay attention. If somebody’s got a cough, or you can tell they're sick, we do ask them to leave if they don’t feel good,” Kelley said. “We’re easier to police here, because you know everybody that comes in.”
Kelley said she welcomed Reynolds’ lifting of restrictions as means of allowing businesses to make money while “police the way they need to police themselves” to protect the health and safety of the public.
“People who have already decided to stay home are going to stay home. So I don’t think it will change one bit,” Kelley said of the spread of the virus with the lifted restrictions. “Even Super Bowl Sunday, we were lucky to have 10 people in here. … Everyone’s an adult. They make their own decision. I live in town. I don’t go into restaurants. I don’t go anywhere else. I’m not going to risk my people here. I’ll go to the grocery store and wear a mask in a grocery store. … I’m still going to use my restrictions when I leave and go somewhere else.
“But, my little community? We’re all good here. We haven’t spread it. We don’t travel.”
Armored Gardens owner Dan Bush said Reynolds lifted restrictions too soon, and confirmed employees will remain masked and customers not seated will be asked to wear masks.
"I was surprised to see the restrictions lifted because it seemed like they were actually working," said Dan Bush, the co-owner of Armored Gardens. "I think a lot of us would like to see more effort now so we don't have to go back to drastic measures if the COVID infection numbers start to go back up."
Local concerns about losing control of the pandemic were echoed on the national stage. Rochelle Walensky, director of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was asked during a Monday media briefing whether Reynolds’ removal of most mitigation strategies at this time was wise.
“Given that we’re still over a hundred thousand cases a day, I would discourage any such activity,” Walensky said, according to a transcript of the press briefing. “We still have this emerging threat of variants, and I would just simply discourage any of those activities.
"We really need to keep all of the mitigation measures at play here if we're really going to get control of this pandemic.”