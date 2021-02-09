Area bars and restaurants react to Iowa's lifting of COVID-19 restrictions

“People who have already decided to stay home are going to stay home. So I don’t think it will change one bit,” Kelley said of the spread of the virus with the lifted restrictions. “Even Super Bowl Sunday, we were lucky to have 10 people in here. … Everyone’s an adult. They make their own decision. I live in town. I don’t go into restaurants. I don’t go anywhere else. I’m not going to risk my people here. I’ll go to the grocery store and wear a mask in a grocery store. … I’m still going to use my restrictions when I leave and go somewhere else.

“But, my little community? We’re all good here. We haven’t spread it. We don’t travel.”

Armored Gardens owner Dan Bush said Reynolds lifted restrictions too soon, and confirmed employees will remain masked and customers not seated will be asked to wear masks.

"I was surprised to see the restrictions lifted because it seemed like they were actually working," said Dan Bush, the co-owner of Armored Gardens. "I think a lot of us would like to see more effort now so we don't have to go back to drastic measures if the COVID infection numbers start to go back up."