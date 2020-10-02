Armed robber takes cash from Hickory Gardens Restaurant

The Davenport Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at roughly 1 p.m. Friday at 3300 Hickory Grove Road.
The business located at that address, Hickory Gardens Restaurant, was the target. Police said witnesses described a white male in his 30s, 6-foot and with "skinny" build. They said he had facial hair and wore a "COVID" mask.
Witnesses alleged the man entered the business, and approached an employee implying he had a weapon. He demanded money from the register.
The suspect grabbed an undisclosed amount of money from the register and fled the business. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. No injuries were reported.
Detectives are following up on the incident. No further information is available at this time.
