 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Armed robber takes cash from Hickory Gardens Restaurant
topical alert top story

Armed robber takes cash from Hickory Gardens Restaurant

{{featured_button_text}}
siren3

The Davenport Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at roughly 1 p.m. Friday at 3300 Hickory Grove Road.

The business located at that address, Hickory Gardens Restaurant, was the target. Police said witnesses described a white male in his 30s, 6-foot and with "skinny" build. They said he had facial hair and wore a "COVID" mask.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Witnesses alleged the man entered the business, and approached an employee implying he had a weapon. He demanded money from the register.

The suspect grabbed an undisclosed amount of money from the register and fled the business. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. No injuries were reported.

Detectives are following up on the incident. No further information is available at this time.

0
0
0
0
3

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News