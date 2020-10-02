Armed robber takes cash from Hickory Gardens Restaurant

The Davenport Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at roughly 1 p.m. Friday at 3300 Hickory Grove Road.

The business located at that address, Hickory Gardens Restaurant, was the target. Police said witnesses described a white male in his 30s, 6-foot and with "skinny" build. They said he had facial hair and wore a "COVID" mask.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Witnesses alleged the man entered the business, and approached an employee implying he had a weapon. He demanded money from the register.

The suspect grabbed an undisclosed amount of money from the register and fled the business. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. No injuries were reported.

Detectives are following up on the incident. No further information is available at this time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.