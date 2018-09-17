An 18-year-old Davenport man is being held in Scott County Jail and will face a charge of eluding and multiple citations after a car chase ended with a crash Monday afternoon on Harrison Street at Vander Veer Park, Davenport.
Kendrick Eugene Lee, of 1306 Brown St., faces charges after police responded to the area of 14th and Perry Streets in reference to shots fired. Police followed a red Hyundai Elantra, a car that matched a description of a suspect vehicle, in the area of 12th and Brown streets at 2:14 p.m., according to an arrest affidavit.
Officers tried to stop the car, which had California plates, in the area of 12th and Gaines streets after it left a parked position. The car reached speeds of more than 75 mph while it tried to elude officers in residential and school zones, running red lights and crossing the center line while he continued to fail to yield at emergency lights with a marked squad with an audible siren in pursuit.
Officers used a precision intervention technique to stop the car as the driver approached the Vander Veer Park. The car ultimately crashed and was towed from the scene.
St. Ambrose University student Noah Dubuc was walking his dog in Vander Veer Park when he saw the chase end.
“I saw cop cars coming from everywhere,” he said.
Once the car stopped, it was surrounded by law-enforcement vehicles.
“I saw (responding officers) had their guns drawn,” Dubuc said. “They were yelling at (the man driving) to get out of the car. I saw his hands pop up after a little bit, after we were told to clear out because I think they were kind of worried that it wasn’t going to end as well as it did.”
He saw one person taken from the scene in an ambulance, he said.
Dubuc called the incident “typical Davenport, Iowa.”
“I’m a big person for concealed carry … people need to protect themselves.”
A squad car was towed from the scene.
The investigation is continuing, according to a news release from the police.