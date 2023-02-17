Traffic on the Government Bridge at Rock Island Arsenal will be reduced to one lane next Tuesday.
From 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Feb. 21, the Iowa Interstate Railroad will be completing track repairs. Flaggers will be present throughout to direct traffic.
The repairs will only effect vehicular traffic.
Gretchen Teske
