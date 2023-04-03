A union representative at the Rock Island Arsenal says more than 400 workers are being forced to accept a contract it has not agreed upon.

Chief Steward of American Federation of Government Employees Local 2119 Tim Russel said the contract will affect civilian workers at the Joint Manufacturing Technology Center. They are all in skilled-trades, ranging from welding to machinists to sheet metal. The new contract went into effect April 3.

Every union contract must be negotiated after a set period of time, Russel said. Each contract has its own time limit and this one expired in 2019. At the time, President Donald Trump was in office and issued executive orders that, "were harmful to federal unions," he said, adding they limited the unions' power even more.

Already, federal unions have reduced power in that they cannot strike, negotiate pay or benefits. Instead they can look at safety, policies and procedures. To get started with the negotiations, the union must meet with the Management Negotiations Committee, which is made up of managers and supervisors within the JMTC.

The management committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Russel said for a time, the union and the committee worked together but when COVID hit, everything halted. In January 2021, President Biden took office and rescinded Trump's executive orders on the unions almost immediately.

"He helped the federal unions that way by giving them their power back," he said.

Biden also issued an order that in addition to the other negotiations, management's rights need to be negotiated between the committee and the union.

"What has happened is, at one point we had an agreement where those issues were going to be discussed," Russel said.

Instead, the management committee has changed its mind and will not talk about it at all, he said. There are only two sections left to discuss, but the management committee has decided to move forward without the union's signature. Because the union cannot strike, Russel said, they are limited on how they can respond.

"We are stuck with this agreement until we can have an outside third party make a decision to get it removed and bring management back to the negotiation table," he said.

Russel said the committee is "blatantly ignoring" the union and forcing the contract on them. He predicts the new contracts will bring forth a lot of changes at the JMTC but could not comment on what those are specifically. Instead, he re-iterated the biggest issue with the contract is that the executive order from President Biden, to negotiate management's rights, is being ignored.

"The union is at the table waiting and the management committee is ignoring the executive order from the Commander in Chief," he said.