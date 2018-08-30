The Art Legacy League will present The Crazy Heads Story art show and sale Friday, Sept. 7 until Sept. 30 at Rozz Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island.
An opening reception will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7 at Rozz Tox, 2108 3rd Ave, Rock Island
The show is sponsored by the Art Legacy League, a non-profit organization dedicated to celebrating the artistic legacy of Fr. Edward Catich, founder of the St. Ambrose University art department.
The show/sale will feature original works by artists Amy Nielsen and Paul Herrera, both of whom were trained by Catich, and giclée prints of delightful, fanciful, whimsical “Catich Crazy Heads. “
The “crazy heads” are watercolor paintings and take-offs on the proportions of the human head, with only the basic concept of “head” remaining, with features that are mutilated and forced away from their natural posture and human likeness, according to a news release from the art league.
For more information, contact Herrera, 563.343.2868 or George Rashid, 563-459-9458, or go to artlegacyleague.org or email artlegacyleague@gmail.com.