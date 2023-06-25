Quad City Arts hosts its annual two-day Chalk Art Fest in Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Rock Island. The competition welcomed artists into two age divisions where each artist had the choice of what they wished to present. The event will finish Sunday, June 25, at 4 p.m. when awards are presented to the participating artists.

Judging on the art pieces will begin on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. when all artists are asked to be finished working. For overall awards, the first place winner will receive a cash reward of $500 with second and third place following with a cash reward, as well as two honorable mentions. Youth awards their first place winner with a $150 cash reward as well as $200 in art supplies which will go to their school. Artists will also be awarded winners in three categories - Best use of color, best 3D and best reproduction - and finally a $250 cash reward will go to a People’s Choice voted on by onlookers at the event.