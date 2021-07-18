As employees return to offices, they may bring new addictions with them

“She lived by herself and it just really exacerbated her substance use from the start of the shelter-in-place,” Hassler said.

Robert Duckels, 47 of Carlinville, knows firsthand how working from home can worsen an addiction.

About three years ago, before COVID-19, the attorney’s drinking problem became more severe as he worked from home. He stashed liquor bottles throughout his house to drink in secret, away from the eyes of his children and wife, who were mostly at work and school during the day.

Though Duckels didn’t work and drink at the same time, “I would arrange my workdays around how and when I would get my work done so I could drink,” Duckels said. When “you’re not being watched then it is much easier to feed your addiction in a way that will cause your body to get used to more consumption consistently throughout the day.”

He managed, for a time, to do his job despite his addiction. But when he reached a low point, and he finally told his law firm that he was an alcoholic and needed to take a leave to go to rehab, his bosses didn’t seem very surprised, he said. He believes he would have eventually lost his job as his drinking worsened and his productivity continued to slide.