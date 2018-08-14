Mary Hofmann, a Monroe Elementary fifth-grade teacher, looks through the tables of supplies on Tuesday, at the teacher re-store at Lincoln Fundamental School, Davenport. The Davenport Education Association stocks the makeshift store with classroom supplies and teaching materials, which are offered free or at low-cost to new teachers. Union officials said Davenport teachers spend an average of $400 a year on supplies for their classrooms.
Amanda Madison, a life skills teacher at Wood Intermediate School, looks through boxes of books at the teacher re-store on Tuesday. The Davenport Education Association collects classroom supplies which are offered to new teachers. The average teacher in the district spends $400 on supplies for a classroom each year, union officials said.
There was a rush to get in to the “teacher re-store” early Tuesday — a scene that’s the academic equivalent of a Black Friday scramble at NorthPark Mall, Davenport.
Except that, while customers left with their arms full of books, games and puzzles, no money changed hands in the makeshift boutique at Lincoln Fundamental School, 318 E 7th St., Davenport.
The Davenport Education Association operates this supply store to help new teachers stock their classrooms with supplies. By 10 a.m. Tuesday, 20 teachers, along with mentors, had visited.
The re-store is stocked with donations and purchases from the community and offers items to new teachers for free or at a greatly discounted price. It's the fourth year of the shopping event, which happens for a few days in the fall.
Cari Johnson, president of the education association, which has more than 1,000 members, says the average Davenport teacher spends $400 in personal funds for classroom supplies.
Sarah McGlynn, who teaches special education at Monroe Elementary School, and Maggie Rietz, high-school language arts teacher who does communications for the association, undertook a sweaty job before the “grand opening. They hauled boxes and bags of supplies (and a few pizzas) up the stairs, where other volunteers helped set up shop.
McGlynn goes to new-teacher orientation meetings to present information about what’s available — which is pretty much anything. “Teachers can join the DEA at any point that week and shop on Tuesday,” she said.
“Mentor teachers are given a few new teachers to mentor,” she said, adding mentors help newcomers with documentation, getting used to the school environment, lesson plans and curriculum, too.
Teachers create their own classroom climates with their own resources, McGlynn said.
Donations come from retired teachers, community members and agencies, and some of the stock is purchased with grant money.
“A beautiful older couple from DeWitt, Iowa, drove five boxes down for us," McGlynn said. “It’s become a very global community.”
On Tuesday, the mentors accompanied the other teachers to help them consider what they needed for their classrooms out of the thousands of donated items.
The smiles on the faces of the new teachers look like Thanksgiving in August.
Mentor Sara Leonard and new teacher Graham Latchaw, both of whom teach at Children’s Village West, sorted through books and games.
“I think it’s a great resource,” Leonard said. “We found some things that will be perfect for the classroom.”
“If not for this, I would go to yard sales and hope to find (a sale at the home of) a teacher,” Latchaw said.
Mentor Dawn Kelly of Davenport, a special education teacher and teacher-in-charge at Adams Elementary, is serving as a mentor for the ninth year.
Paul Leathers, who teaches children with behavioral disorders at Adams Elementary, was excited about his first year of teaching and finding so many supplies he had to make several trips.
“It’s nice having this support, with (mentors) walking us through this great resource for new teachers. Also, he said, “It’s green. It’s nice that people are saving stuff.”
He carried out books on conflict resolution, name tags, math exercises and borders to decorate his room.
The re-store will be open again for new teachers in September, McGlynn said, and experienced teachers will be invited to come “shop” later, too.
McGlynn says the education association wants to “gain and retain” quality teachers. “Hopefully, this is a way they’ll feel supported,” she said.
