To see the lists and more details, go to www.teacherlists.com/parents

More than 50,000 schools now have lists posted on TeacherLists. Lists for more than 1 million classrooms are live on the site and include required and requested items as well as specific notes and clarifications from teachers and school staff.

With just one or two clicks, parents can find their child’s supply list and then click over to pre-filled shopping carts on Target, Walmart, Office Depot, Amazon and more to purchase their list and have it shipped to their home. Some of the stores offer in store pick-up.

Meanwhile, community rallies for student supplies

Community initiatives all across the Quad-Cities put school supplies in the hands of learners of all ages.

For example, community members donated nearly 10,000 school-supply items during The Salvation Army Stuff the Bus school supply drive Aug. 4 at the four metro Quad-Cities Walmart stores.

Items including pencils, pens, notebooks, folders, crayons and glue will be distributed to homeless and low-income families with school-aged children 9 a.m. until noon Wednesday, Aug. 15, and 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at The Salvation Army Corps, 3400 W. Central Park, Davenport; and The Salvation Army Heritage Temple, 2200 5th Ave., Moline.

The Salvation Army asks parents to bring identification for each child, kindergarten through eighth grade.

For more information, contact The Salvation Army Davenport Corps at 563- 391-5325; and the Heritage Temple Corps at 309-764-6996.

Long before August, the United Way of the Quad-Cities Area smashed its school-supply collection goal.

On July 19, United Way of the Quad-Cities Area collected school supplies as part of Day of Action. United Way partnered the 1st Day Project, which serves Quad-City school districts.

The goal, which was to collect 20,000 items and $3,000 to help more than 1,600 kids, was surpassed with 46,885 school supply items donated and $9,333 donated that will help 3,747 students.

Forty-one local businesses hosted school-supply drives and many individuals donated money.

“It’s amazing what can happen when we all work together,” Karrie Abbott, COO and vice president of Community Impact said in a news release. “We are overwhelmed with the community’s generosity to help ensure students start the school year out right.”

Thirty-five local companies hosted school-supply drives for Day of Action. Companies dropped off items between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at JB Opportunity Center, 1702 Main St., Davenport.

“We have the opportunity to ensure that no child starts school without the supplies they need. This is one barrier we can easily knock down together,” Abbott said. “We are thankful to the organizations who stepped up to hold a school supply drive. It is because of the generosity of our community that students will be able to enter school with the supplies they need.”

The gathering of supplies is a first step that continues with the help of community members and school districts themselves. Holly Sparkman, spokesperson for the Rock Island-Milan School District, said the Rock Island Kiwanis Club sorts and packs the items for the district.

District trucks take the supplies to schools within the district, she said. “Each district is responsible for picking up its own supplies.” From there, distribution varies building by building.”

The Kiwanis Club works to keep the supplies available, she said. Some companies, such as Deere & Co. and Modern Woodmen, made special projects out of the collection, with some volunteers writing notes to students and teachers, she said.

“In the larger picture of the First Day project, we distribute on a percentage basis of our low-income numbers. Say you have 100 backpacks. So we would distribute it equitably based on how many each district has of the low-income variable and also based on enrollment,” she explained.

“For us, our low-income is 63 percent district wide. And we have more than 6,500 students — we have more students but less of a low income percentage (than some other districts). We all work it out so that we can distribute the supplies they need.”

Similarly, Davenport schools distribute supplies according to a formula at each school, said Dawn Saul, communications specialist for the Davenport School District. Distribution is handled differently at each school, she said.

“For as long as we have supplies to give, we give students who need them supplies,” she said.

Supply collection is ongoing, she said.