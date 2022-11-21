Attempted traffic stop in Davenport leads to pursuit and damage to state police cruisers

An attempted traffic stop early Sunday in Davenport led to a chase that ended after a stolen SUV rammed two Iowa State Police cruisers, police said.

Kalin Hawkins, 27, of Dolton, Ill. fled an attempted police stop at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday near Main and Harrison streets by an officer from the Iowa State Police and the Davenport Police Department.

The stop was initiated because the SUV had dark window tint and the plates did not match the white Jeep Grand Cherokee bearing the tags. According to the police report, the license plates came back as stolen out of Illinois.

The SUV accelerated southbound on Harrison Street, " ... actively eluding law enforcement and increasing its speed in excess of 90 mph in a posted 35 mph zone," records show.

The ISP officer said the pursuit ended after the SUV struck another ISP cruiser attempting a PIT maneuver. The SUV then accelerated and crashed into a second ISP cruiser. According to the report, the incident caused more than $30,000 in damage to the Grand Cherokee and the two cruisers.

Hawkins had a valid driver's license out of Rock Island, records show, and the SUV was reported as stolen out of Matteson, Ill.

The report also said Hawkins " ... smelled strongly of alcohol and marijuana" and also had " ... bloodshot watery eyes, slow speech pattern, delayed response to simple questions and open containers of alcohol and marijuana inside the vehicle."

Hawkins was charged with four felonies: eluding; first-degree theft; first-degree criminal mischief; and assault while participating in a felony. He also faces seven misdemeanor charges from the incident. He is being held in the Scott County Jail on $35,000 bond and is slated to make his first appearance at 11 a.m. Dec. 8.