After an Augustana College student reported she was sexually assaulted at an off-campus event Jan. 1, college officials have said they will work to change campus culture.
As a step toward that, Emilee Goad, the college's confidential adviser and assistant softball coach, was named sexual health/violence-prevention coordinator in March, as part of a contract with Family Resources.
“Emilee is focused on enhancing our bystander intervention programming, working with our peer mentors and community advisors, and exploring ways to get more student involvement in these important initiatives,” said Augustana College President Steven C. Bahls.
Goad graduated from Augustana with a bachelor's degree and from St. Ambrose University, Davenport, with a master's degree in social work.
“I’m focused on finding ways to ensure all voices are heard and everyone feels safe and supported," she said. "Now, more than ever, students want to get involved and they want to be heard.”
The Jan. 1 incident remains under investigation, according to Rock Island Police. After the incident became public, students were critical of the college’s administration of Title IX – the federal law that covers sexual harassment, sexual misconduct and sex discrimination, among other items. In response, the college formed a task force to look at ways to improve campus policies and procedures around sexual assault reporting, and other initiatives.
Jennifer Popple, Ph.D., assistant professor in the departments of theater and women and gender studies, is chair of the task force.
She said Goad is deeply trusted by students.
Goad came on board at Augustana as a confidential advisor in 2015 at the end of a prior task force, said Ashley Velez, survivor services supervisor who oversees sexual- and domestic-abuse programs for Family Resources. The new role was for a few months, to see if there was need, Velez added.
Information about Goad’s role and how to contact her was distributed throughout the campus. Because she is a confidential advisor, nothing that is said will cause anyone to have to file some sort of report, Popple said. “They can talk through confidentially options, the situation, what has happened to them, and then determine what they want to do.”
Some students, she said, may prefer that to going to the counseling center.
Last year, Velez said, Goad saw 17 students for counseling services.
Also, according to Ashleigh Johnston, Augustana director of public relations and social media, Augustana soon will introduce another position: Director of student well-being, who “will be looking not only at healthy behaviors but also … recognizing warning signs of unhealthy behavior in relationships and the students’ own lives.”
Popple said every college "has places where groups come together, and party situations can occur. It’s a part of college life and sometimes a part of potentially risky behavior.”
Goad will work on peer education about healthy relationships, and help students understand bystander intervention.
“That means people often will be able to spot signs that a potentially dangerous situation could be occurring," Popple said. “Let’s just say, at a party, two people are talking, perhaps are intoxicated, and maybe starting to go off into a space by themselves. If no one is there to say ‘Hey, is everything OK?’ you don’t know what could potentially happen. It might be a sign of an unhealthy moment.”
Turning on the lights really bright at a party, or turning the music down, are ways to address the situation without speaking directly to people – “These are ways to intervene in a safe way” she said.
“The misconception is that (sexual assault) happens with someone you don’t know, that the perpetrator is someone that you don’t know,” Velez said. “If you’re in a relationship, and there may be some emotional abuse, sexual abuse can also play into the relationship.
“Either party may think that’s just how a relationship goes. (Goad) helps people understand you have a right to say ‘No.’”
Velez has advice for anyone to whom an assault survivor may confide:
“If somebody comes to you, believe them,” she said. “Don’t make victim-blaming statements, asking ‘Why were you wearing that? Why were you at that party? Why were you drunk?’
“That’s a piece (Goad) has brought to campus. First belief," she said.
“The average survivor tells two to three people before they’re believed. That creates more victims or more trauma. It could happen again if they’re not believed,” she said.
“What Augustana is trying to do is change that culture.”