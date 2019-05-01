ROCK ISLAND — The rescheduled visit by award-winning author Jason Reynolds will take place today Thursday, May 2, and Friday, with appearances in both Davenport and Rock Island.
"Jason Reynolds is an exceptional writer whose novels speak to people on a very personal level," Emily Tobin, Rock Island Public Library young adult librarian, said in a library release. "Students and teens can relate to his characters and their struggles. People throughout the community have been reading his books for months now, and we are thrilled to have him visiting Rock Island."
Reynolds is a New York Times bestselling author, a Newbery Award Honoree, National Book Award Honoree, Kirkus Award winner, an NAACP Image Award Winner, and the recipient of multiple Coretta Scott King honors. He served as the national spokesperson for the 2018 celebration of School Library Month in April 2018, sponsored by the American Association of School Librarians (AASL). He is on faculty at Lesley University, for the Writing for Young People MFA Program and lives in Washington, D.C.
The author — who had to postpone a previously planned Quad-Cities visit March 29-30 — will speak at 6 p.m. on today Thursday, May 2 at the Davenport Public Library, 321 Main St. For more information, call 563-326-7832 or visit davenportlibrary.com.
Reynolds will speak at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday, May 3 in the Rock Island High School Auditorium, 1400 25th Ave. He will sign books after each presentation. Guests visiting Rock Island High School should enter via the auditorium doors at the northwest corner of the building.
Reynolds' many works of fiction include "When I Was the Greatest," "Boy in the Black Suit," "All American Boys" (co-written with Brendan Kiely), "As Brave As You," "For Every One," and "Long Way Down."
To prepare students, the Rock Island Library gave out 625 copies of Reynolds' books to students. "I have been in education for 25 years, and I have never seen so many kids, from such a wide variety of ages, interests, and reading abilities, get this excited about books," said Rocky librarian Mary Mendelin.
For questions about the Rock Island Public Library events, call 309-732-READ or visit rockislandlibrary.org.