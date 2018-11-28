Author Ed Fallon will appear in Davenport to continue to launch his book about climate change from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad-Cities, 3707 Eastern Ave., Davenport.
The event will be sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Green Sanctuary Team, Sage Sisters of Solidarity and The Sierra Club Eagle View Group.
Fallon's book "Marcher, Walker, Pilgrim" is his memoir from the Great March for Climate Action — the 2014 march from Los Angeles to Washington, D. C. -- when a core of 35 marchers walked 3,100 miles in eight months.
Fallon served 14 years in the Iowa Legislature. Since 2009, he has hosted "The Fallon Forum," a weekly talk show. He directs Bold Iowa, a non-profit organization whose mission is to build rural-urban coalitions to fight climate change.
"Marcher, Walker, Pilgrim" is his first book.
For more information, contact Fallon at ed@fallonforum.com