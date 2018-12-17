Authorities have identified a body found after a house fire last week in rural Scott County as James P. Fisher.
Fisher was the resident of the one-story wood-frame home at 23340 277th Ave., LeClaire.
The Scott County sheriff's office released his identity Monday.
Firefighters from several departments responded Dec. 10 to a fire at the home and found Fisher's body after extinguishing the blaze.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the state fire marshal's office and the Scott County sheriff's office.