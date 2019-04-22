The Autism Society of the Quad-Cities will cap off Autism Awareness month with a free walk Saturday, April 27, at the Augustana College, Rock Island.
The walk will be at 9 a.m. on the track at the Pepsico Center, 1025 30th St. Doors open at 8:30 am.
Autism spectrum disorder, or ASD, is a developmental disability that is caused by differences in how the brain functions. People with ASD may communicate, interact, behave and learn in different ways.
The event includes activities for children, a sensory friendly disc jockey, refreshments and more.
Registration is requested at eventbrite.com/e/autism-society-of-the-qc-local-autism-awareness-walk-tickets-55219317465.
The Autism Society of the Quad-Cities provides information, education, support and advocacy in the region. For more information, call 563-343-1057 or autismqc.org. The walk is listed under the "get involved" tab.