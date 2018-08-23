BROOKLYN, Iowa — College student Mollie Tibbetts died of “multiple sharp force injuries,” according to preliminary autopsy results released Thursday.
Authorities had believed the body they found Tuesday morning was that of the University of Iowa rising sophomore, and the report from the State Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that belief.
A Mass of the Resurrection has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at the BGM High School gymnasium in Brooklyn, Iowa. The Smith Funeral Home, which is handling the arrangements, said memorial contributions may be designated to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital and mailed to the funeral home at PO Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa, 50112.
Tibbetts disappeared July 18 while jogging in Brooklyn, a small community in Poweshiek County. Amid appeals from the family and a growing reward fund, authorities homed in on a suspect they said led them to her body in a cornfield only a few miles away from where she had vanished.
Authorities charged Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, with first-degree murder in the killing, but have not told of a motive. They said Rivera confessed to the crime.
According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Rivera is an undocumented immigrant — raising questions about how for years he was able to live in Brooklyn and work at a dairy farm.
In a statement Thursday, the Iowa Department of Transportation said a review of its records showed Rivera was not issued a state identification card or driver’s license. The Iowa DOT said it used facial recognition and name searches to verify Rivera had not been issued a state ID or driver’s license under the name Cristhian Rivera or any other name.
Rivera’s attorney, Allan Richards, insisted in a motion filed Wednesday with the Poweshiek County District Court that his client is in the United States legally, pointing to Rivera’s employment as a farmhand at Yarrabee Farms.
However, farm owners Dane Lang and his father, Craig — a prominent Iowa Republican — told reporters Wednesday that Rivera had given them a false name and a Social Security number that did not trigger alarms when they sought to verify his information with the Social Security Administration.
Additionally, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement spokesman Michael Bars told the USA Today newspaper that “we have found no record in our systems indicating he has any lawful immigration status.”
Defense attorney Richards has said Rivera came to the United States as a minor, and a search of court records shows he had no criminal history in Iowa before this week’s murder charge.
Officials said Rivera has been in the United States for about seven years. Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director of field operation with the DCI, said Rivera lived in a mobile home on Yarrabee Farms-owned property.
Rivera gained employment at the farm through a former girlfriend, the Des Moines Register reported. He often sent money to his parents in Mexico, the Washington Post reported.
Rivera is being held on $5 million cash-only bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.