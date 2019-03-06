Following is a story that ran Nov. 16, 1997, in the Dispatch-Argus:
When Bob Bartlett wore a uniform at St. John's Military Academy in Delafield, Wis., as a junior in high school, it hid the fact that he was among the less fortunate members of the venerable institution.
"My family was never well off," the 70-year-old former Moline man said last week from his home in Arizona after announcing he will leave Moline as much as $12 million for a visual and performing arts center.
"My dad made a nice living, but I always had to work," he said, estimating that, between chores, cutting lawns, shoveling snow and serving as a waiter, he had part-time jobs from the age of 6.
Mr. Bartlett, now a retired insurance executive living in Paradise Valley, Ariz., is a native of Beaumont, Tex. His father, E.E. Bartlett, also was an insurance man and a theater lover.
The elder Bartlett taught drama in Dallas and was an actor and producer for theaters in Texas, New York and Ottawa. In 1945, 12 years after moving to Moline, he started his own insurance business. In 1948, he became a founder of the Quad-City Music Guild.
"We lived there," Bob Bartlett said of Moline's Prospect Park, home of the Music Guild pavilion. "We spent hours and hours there while he and Mom rehearsed the shows.
"He taught me how to read -- I've always been an avid reader," he said. "He used to read to sister and me, three hours a night, and, at Christmas, he gave us books."
Mr. Bartlett's sister Bonnie, an actress, got the show-biz bug more than he did. She married actor William Daniels, and the two starred as husband and wife in the NBC series "St. Elsewhere."
"I had more enthusiasm for the insurance business than the arts," said Mr. Bartlett, who earned his degree from the University of Miami in business administration and English. "I loved the arts, don't misunderstand me. But I was more inclined to like business. I wanted to make money."
He started working for his father in 1950 at age 21. He retired 36 years later as company president.
* * *
Mr. Bartlett and his wife Fredricka were patrons of the Music Guild throughout their years in Moline. They traveled to New York at least twice a year to see sister Bonnie and her husband as they built their acting careers.
Mr. Bartlett fondly remembers the weekend in 1969 when they saw Mr. Daniels as he created the role of John Adams in the Broadway musical "1776." It was the same weekend the Bartletts visited the White House with former U.S. Rep. Tom Railsback of Moline.
"We'd get the best seats, meet all kinds of people," Mr. Bartlett said of their New York jaunts.
The planned $12-million bequest, payable upon the deaths of Mr. and Mrs. Bartlett, is the culmination of a lifetime of charitable giving.
"Most towns have what I call stars, gems, and, if you look back in the history of Moline, we've had some wonderful gems," Mr. Bartlett said. "They've attracted me to them.
"The most evident was Miss Brooks, who ran Moline Public Hospital," he said of Marguerite Brooks. "If I had to pick a gem in Moline for the last century, it would be her. She ran the best hospital in the United States. When you were in her presence, you kept thinking, `What can you do?' "
For many years, Mr. Bartlett paid tuition for three nursing students each semester.
"One of the most valuable persons to ever live in Moline was Gary Brown," he said of the Arrowhead Ranch head, who once worked for him. "He's a fantastic individual."
In 1973, the Bartletts sponsored construction of an agricultural center at Arrowhead Ranch in honor of their daughter Nancy Ann, who had died in a car accident at age 19. The nursing scholarships also were in her memory.
Other programs supported by the Bartletts included the Moline YMCA, Babe Ruth, Little League and two events Mr. Bartlett started at Short Hills Country Club in East Moline -- the Sunshine Cup golf program and a father-son tournament.
Another star in Moline, according to Mr. Bartlett, is Ericsson School. The couple has paid college scholarships for high-school students who would tutor Ericsson children, and they helped pay for sneakers and student uniforms at the west-end elementary school.
"Pat Nelson is a jewel," Mr. Bartlett said of the principal. "I wish everybody could go down and see her when she's working. She's so dedicated, as are all the teachers."
The Bartletts plan to start a two-year scholarship to Black Hawk College next year in honor of Ms. Nelson. It will target one student a year who has spent at least two years at Ericsson and graduated from Moline High School.
Mr. Bartlett also has donated $50,000 toward the Music Guild's planned $1.2 million renovation and expansion of the pavilion.
"I love the Music Guild," he said. "Group president Kevin Pieper is a jewel. It's too bad, in a way, that this isn't happening until we pass away. Playcrafters is also trying to raise money. Life goes on."
Both theater groups could use the new center for performances, he figures. Both have bad locations, he said.
"When it really gets down to it, we're just trying to figure out a way to help the town," Mr. Bartlett said. "It's as simple as that."
* * *
Mr. Pieper thinks the planned arts center would complement, but not replace, a renovated park pavilion that could be used year-round. Music Guild now performs in the summer.
"I look forward to the opportunities," said Debbie Bracke, who will chair the board of trustees to govern the city-owned center.
With two sons and a daughter involved in the arts, she relishes the idea of all the venues coming together under one roof. These days, her children have piano recitals at Moline's Butterworth Center, Moline Boys Choir at the former Coolidge Junior High in Moline and theater at the Annie Wittenmeyer complex in Davenport.
"He really loves children and believes in the future," Mrs. Bracke said of Mr. Bartlett, whose plan includes classes at the center. "I don't think you can have a community center without an educational component, or it becomes self-serving."
Her husband Tom is co-owner of the Bartlett Agency. He was Mr. Bartlett's partner.
"He's the most ethical person I've ever met and truly generous," Mrs. Bracke said of Mr. Bartlett. "There are a lot of successful people in the community that don't think this way. Bob has been very low-key about his success. This is unusual for him to be on the front page."
"Bob has done so many things for the community that people don't have any idea about," Mayor Stan Leach said, calling the planned bequest "unbelievable."
"Imagine having a performing arts center with a huge lobby that would be an art gallery," he said. "You could have piano recitals in the theater when it isn't used, meeting rooms downstairs, art groups, dance classes. There's so many things that we could do."
Mayor Leach, a retired art teacher, said no present facility in Moline can exhibit art properly.
No specific plans are set for the design, location or operation of the arts center. That will be up to the five-member board, Mr. Bartlett said.
The Bartlett gift is one of the largest in recent history in the Quad-Cities, according to Davenport fund-raising consultant Ray German.
"I think it's part of a trend we're beginning to see in Iowa," he said, noting recent individual bequests of $50 million and $28.5 million, respectively, in Des Moines and Marshalltown.
"We're beginning to see some activity from people who have had good and successful lives, with strong charitable interests, making these types of gifts," Mr. German said. "It's wonderful for philanthropy.
"It helps other people to participate," he said. "It's an extraordinary act of generosity."