DAVENPORT -- Monday was very cold, and just barely missed tying a record set back in 1960 for coldest record high.
The high was 15 degrees, while the coldest high was 14 degrees, according to Tom Philip, Meteorologist at the National Weather Service of the Quad-Cities.
Temperatures are expected to moderate later in the week, even though today will be cold as well, Philip said. Today will be mostly sunny with a high of 19 and a low tonight of seven.
Another storm system will be moving into the area Thursday, which could bring some more snow, Philip said.
"The system on Thursday, you could see some snow with that one," Philip said. "It's a little early to say an exact amount. Heavier amounts will probably be off to the south, but we could see some measurable snowfall Thursday and Friday."
Saturday will bring a good amount of rain, with a high around 43 before dropping back down to 32 that night, Philip said. The rain could switch over to snow with the temperature drop, he said.
Records of note:
-- As of now, the area has seen 58.7 inches of snow, and could still break the record for snowiest winter, which was set in the 1974-1975 snow season. The record is 69.7 in 1974-1975.
-- On March 24, 2018, the area saw a snowfall of 9.6 inches.
"We typically start seeing some warmer temps in March, but in March 2018 we had readings in the low to mid 50s, then it dropped to the mid 30s, went back to the upper 50s, and snapped back to 36 and we got all the snow," Philip said.
-- Philip said in April 2018, snow fell as late as the middle of the month. During the first 10 days of April last year, there had been 3 inches of snow.
-- Sunday, the low temperature was zero, with the record being -12 set in 2014. The normal low for this time of year is 24, Philip said.
-- At 7 a.m. Monday, the temperature was at -1, which is warmer than the record low of -9 set in 2002.