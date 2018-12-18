Bettendorf aldermen on Tuesday gave a final stamp of approval for a $10.9 million bond sale to provide money for a variety of upcoming capital improvement projects that have been proposed in the city budget.
Capital projects outlined in the city’s spending plan for next year include water main extensions, road maintenance and additions, and traffic flow improvements. Each of those projects will go before city officials for final approval next year.
The city is using Des Moines-based Bankers Trust Co. to manage the bond sale agreement. A Philadelphia-based financial services firm was determined earlier this month to be the lowest bidder to purchase the bonds at a true interest cost of a little more than 3.2 percent.
Bettendorf has traditionally taken the route of issuing bonds to help pay for capital projects, and the practice is a common funding method for city governments. City officials say the sale of the bonds should not change the city’s debt service levy, which sits at $5 per $1,000 of assessed property tax value.
Tuesday’s meeting marked the last time council members are scheduled to meet publicly until next year. The next meeting is Jan. 2.
In other news:
- A “no parking” section along Lincoln Road near Mark Twain Elementary School was added to the city’s restricted parking list. The no parking zone, which was requested by Bettendorf city staff, aims to address a part of the road where parked cars on the north side of the street block the view of students using a nearby crosswalk.
- Aldermen advanced a request to reclassify the use of 14-acres of farmland for the Pleasant Valley School district to build a new elementary school on the city’s northwestern outskirts. The matter moves to its third and final consideration when city government business resumes next year.
- City officials approved a handful of resolutions outlining the process of hiring and promoting several city employees, including three ranking officer positions within the fire department. The resolutions specify salary ranges for the jobs and the requirements of applicants.