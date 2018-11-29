Longtime Bettendorf Alderwoman Debe LaMar died Thursday, according to a news release from the city. She was 61.
LaMar joined the city council in 1998. She was elected to five terms in the city’s 3rd Ward, and also spent seven years as mayor pro-tem.
In a statement, Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher described her as “a dear friend and tireless community advocate.”
“Until her last day, Debe continued to fight for what’s right and represent not only her ward, but the entire community with passion, dignity and respect. She will be sorely missed,” he said.
LaMar is survived by her son, sister and father. Funeral arrangements were to be announced at a later date, according to the news release.