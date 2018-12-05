Bettendorf High School Theatre Department will present "A Charlie Brown Christmas" at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14 and 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at Bettendorf High School Performing Arts Center, 3333 18th St.,, Bettendorf.
Before the Friday night performance, a pajama party with cookies and hot cocoa will be held. Before the Saturday night performance, a Santa's Workshop with make take-home crafts will be featured.
Before the 3 p.m. Saturday performance, there will be a theater workshop for elementary students.
Tickets are $6 for general admission and $30 for the Saturday morning workshop, which includes a T-shirt and admission to the show. Purchase tickets online or at the door. Tickets for parents and friends to join in are $6 and can be purchased at the door.
For more information contact Katie Howard at khoward@bettendorf.k12.ia.us