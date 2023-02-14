A Bettendorf man is accused of stalking and harassing his ex-wife and now faces eight misdemeanor charges.

Daniel Clellen Jones, 41, is charged with three counts of first-degree harassment, stalking, one count each of second- and third-degree harassment, fifth-degree theft and a count of trespass.

Jones also faces two misdemeanor counts of dissemination and exhibition of obscene material to a minor. Those charges were not explained in the police report.

The Bettendorf Police said from roughly Jan. 15 through Feb. 7, Jones "terrorized, frightened and intimidated his ex-wife."

"During the course of the (Jones') behavior, namely harassing the victim, coming to the victim's residence and work, damaging the victim's property, she has felt frightened and terrorized to the point that she is afraid to be in her home. She is also afraid to have her son stay there as she fears the defendant's increasing threatening behavior," the police report said.

Jones was arrested Monday and posted bond.