Bettendorf man now faces federal charges of child porn

A Bettendorf man originally charged with the sexual abuse of a child in Scott County will face trial in federal court.

Justin Lee Treanton, 35, was indicted by a federal grand jury Sept. 9 on two counts of production of child pornography and one count each of receiving and distributing child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Treanton made his first appearance on the charges on Sept. 15, and his trial is slated for Feb. 1 in U.S. District Court, Davenport — just over one year from when he was arrested.

Treanton was first taken into custody Jan. 30 by the Scott County Sheriff's Department and eventually faced four counts of second-degree sexual abuse and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in Scott County District Court.

Prosecutors dismissed those charges in deference to the federal case.

According to investigators, the abuse took place Jan. 21. The child’s guardian told police Treanton was babysitting the child that day. A video on Treaton's phone showed him sexually abusing the child.

Investigators said they use the video to establish the time, date and place of the abuse. It also allowed investigators to identify the victim.

