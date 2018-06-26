Neighbors of the Thomas Jefferson Elementary School neighborhood in Bettendorf and other community members voiced concerns about the future of the school Tuesday night at the school.
Bettendorf Schools Superintendent Mike Raso facilitated the sometimes-emotional community session about the district facilities plan, with more than 70 people packing the room.
He and Dallon Christensen, director of finance for the district, discussed plans for a bond referendum to help pay for the facilities plan with a price tag of “$69 million, all-in” according to Christensen.
Several participants, many of whom read handouts about the facilities plan, expressed passionate concern.
“Don’t tell me that you’re not going to close Jefferson,” said Melita Tunnicliff, who drew applause after she addressed the assemblage. “Because there’s nothing in here about future-ready projects for our school.”
“There are no future-ready plans for Jefferson,” agreed parent Becca Eastman, of the Iowa Reading Corps.
“You can see the writing on the wall,” she continued. “You’re lying by omission.”
"Consider that this is the only part of the Bettendorf School District where there is an abundance of affordable housing for people with young students," said Scott Tunnicliff, who also drew applause. "If you are serious about trying to increase the enrollment in this area, I would not consider chloroforming this area, because it's the same as deciding not to have young families come in."
“My biggest concern is this neighborhood is very much looked-down-upon,” Eastman said after the meeting. She also is concerned that “They don’t talk about anything curriculum-based. They talk about facilities.”
“Put the future-ready items for Jefferson on the bond, and we will pass it,” Joanna Doerder said after the meeting.
After the meeting, 1st Ward Ald. Jerry Sechser said he spoke only as himself and not for the city: “When schools close, neighborhoods go downhill."
On March 5, the Bettendorf School Board approved a six‐year facilities plan that incorporates a Legat report including an identified-needs assessment and “future-ready recommendation,” including these priority projects:
• Thomas Edison Academy: Move to new location and sell the property
• Paul Norton Elementary: Secure entrance renovation, existing gym/commons remodel and music room addition
• Herbert Hoover Elementary: Secure entry renovation/expansion, renovate gym (no kitchen upgrades)
• Thomas Jefferson: Security upgrade to main entrance
• Bettendorf High School: Fitness Center, auxiliary gym, wrestling gym additions and pool improvements
• Bettendorf Middle School: Science, STEAM and music room additions
The last two meetings will be 6 p.m. Wednesday at Bettendorf Middle School cafeteria, 2030 Middle Road, and 6 p.m. Monday at Mark Twain Elementary School, 1620 Lincoln Road. No meeting has been scheduled for Grant Wood because of construction.