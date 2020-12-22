 Skip to main content
Bettendorf police investigating ballpark vandalism
A Bettendorf police officer and Bettendorf parks employee examine deep tire ruts in the outfield grass of one of the fields of the Howard G. Peterson Youth Baseball Complex.

 Tom Loewy

A Bettendorf police officer and city parks employee spent nearly 30 minutes Tuesday examining deep tire ruts in the outfield grass at the two fields of the Howard G. Peterson Youth Baseball Complex.

Located in Bettendorf's Veterans Memorial Park off 25th Street, both of the fields were first damaged sometime over the weekend. Further damage was done to another field late Monday or in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

A parks employee said the second vandalism was concentrated on one field and the damage was extensive.

