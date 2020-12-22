Bettendorf police investigating ballpark vandalism

A Bettendorf police officer and city parks employee spent nearly 30 minutes Tuesday examining deep tire ruts in the outfield grass at the two fields of the Howard G. Peterson Youth Baseball Complex.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Located in Bettendorf's Veterans Memorial Park off 25th Street, both of the fields were first damaged sometime over the weekend. Further damage was done to another field late Monday or in the early morning hours of Tuesday.
A parks employee said the second vandalism was concentrated on one field and the damage was extensive.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Tom Loewy
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today