Bettendorf Police: Man arrested for attempted sexual assault at Eagle View Behavioral Health

A Des Moines man who had a room at Eagle View Behavioral Health Center in Bettendorf was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure.

The Bettendorf Police arrested DeAndre Brown, alleging that during a two-hour time span on Nov. 15 he twice attempted to sexually assault a woman, then exposed himself to her.

He is charged with two felonies: assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, and third-degree sexual assault. He also faces two misdemeanor counts of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and three misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure.

DeAndre Brown

The victim told police Brown first approached her at roughly 7:50 p.m. while she was at a bathroom sink and " ... placed his hands down her pants" without her consent. Police said a surveillance camera captured Brown entering the room and the woman fled the room 90 seconds later.

The woman told police the next incident happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. after Brown entered her room without permission and tried to rub his body against hers. The police said cameras again captured Brown entering the room and the woman leaving a short time later.

The woman said at approximately 9:15 p.m. she walked down a common hallway and the door to "Brown's room" was open. She said Brown was standing in his room facing the hallway with his pants pulled down.

Police said a security camera captured the woman's walk down the hallway and that Brown's door was open.

Eagle View is an inpatient and outpatient mental-health treatment center. 

