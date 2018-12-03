Bettendorf’s mayor would get a pay raise under a proposed city ordinance officials discussed Monday night, a move that would increase the salary of the city’s top elected official for the first time in more than 35 years.
The proposed increase would change the mayor’s annual salary from $15,000 to $25,000. Under the proposal, the pay bump would take effect in January 2020, which comes after the next municipal election.
City Administrator Decker Ploehn said the discussion of the mayoral salary has been going on privately over the past few years, adding that the issue came up again recently while council members held goal-setting meetings. The salary adjustment was determined by evaluating comparable mayoral salaries, he said, and wound up being just short of a 2 percent increase for each year since the last time it was set.
Mayor Bob Gallagher said he spends roughly 12 to 15 hours a week doing the job, referencing the several local board and commission meetings he attends as taking up the bulk of that time. With that estimate, he said, he didn’t factor in some of the time he spends meeting with constituents or attending out-of-town conferences.
Gallagher said “he didn’t run for this position for pay,” saying he doubts any mayoral candidate would. And he said taking the job is more about “passion for the city and trying to help."
Additionally, Alderman Jerry Sechser, 1st Ward, suggested Gallagher might consider periodically briefing the council and public about the meetings he attends outside of City Hall. Sechser said that might “help our case” to justify the increase, saying the public “doesn’t see it” when the mayor does other duties.
Monday’s discussion of the ordinance saw no official action from the city council, but aldermen are expected to revisit the matter during their next meeting later this month. Final approval of the ordinance would require aldermen to vote in favor of it three separate times unless a special motion is made to suspend the rules and expedite the process.